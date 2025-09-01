Eagles star breathes 'sigh of relief' facing Cowboys after Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys face the difficult task of kicking off the 2025-26 NFL season on the road. Not only is Dallas on the road for the first game of the season, but they are traveling into hostile territory at Lincoln Financial Field to face the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
To make things even more challenging for the Cowboys, they'll be taking the field for the first time in the post-Micah Parsons era.
While Dallas is figuring out how to approach the game without their perennial All-Pro rushing the passer, the Eagles offensive line is sleeping a little bit better at night.
Eagles star offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was discussing the Week 1 showdown when he admitted it was a "sigh of relief" that Parsons wasn't on the opposite side of the line for Philly's home opener.
“It’s just kind of crazy,” Mailata said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. “The last four or five years we’ve played the Dallas Cowboys, we’ve come up with a game plan [for him] because Micah’s a game wrecker.
While he is happy he won't have to go toe-to-toe with Parsons, Mailata is not underestimating the Cowboys' defensive line.
"That is a talented D-line and a talented defense, so you have to treat them with the same respect with or without Micah Parsons," the second-team All-Pro said.
It's going to be intersting to see how the Dallas defensive line holds up without Parsons on one edge, but the depth at defensive line is one of the strength's on the team's roster, despite being unproven. Let's just hope they are up for the task under the bright lights in Week One.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.
