Cowboys, DaRon Bland agree to massive contract extension before Week 1
The talk around the Dallas Cowboys this entire weekend has been about the team trading away Micah Parsons.
Last Thursday, owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media after the deal, and during that time, he revealed he felt the team had a better chance to be successful after the trade because they brought in a run stopper like Kenny Clark.
MORE: Packers got Micah Parsons, now they want to take DeMarvion Overshown's nickname
The Cowboys may have not been willing to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, but Jay Glazer of NFL on Fox is reporting the team has made a deal to extend cornerback DaRon Bland for four years, $92 million.
Bland burst on the scene during his second season with the Cowboys back in 2023. During his sophomore season, Bland secured nine interceptions and holds a league record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with five, in that same season.
There's no question that losing a player like Parsons is going to hurt. Finding someone who can consistently get double digit sacks in a season is hard to come by. But the signing of Bland is what the front office was trying to preach about the Parsons deal.
MORE: Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Jones' wallet can now be opened for more than one player, and Bland is the first to get a new deal since the Parsons departure. Maybe the gambler has returned to Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc