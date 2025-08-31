Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
If there's one thing Dallas Cowboys fans know about Jerry Jones, it's that he is as stubborn as it gets. Just look no further than last week's shocking trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
When Jones met with the media to explain his reason for shipping Parsons to the NFC North, he threw some shade at the All-Pro pass rusher and said the goal was for the Cowboys defense to improve against the run.
By getting a true nose tackle like Kenny Clark, Jones believes the team did just that.
MORE: Jerry Jones puts extra pressure on Dak Prescott after Parsons trade
On Saturday, with a few days to process the move, Jones was back speaking to the media and doubled down on his comments that trading Parsons helps improve the defense.
""Our player that we got is outstanding. We knew that, and he'll immediately start making plays for us here when we get up there against those Philadelphia Eagles. But the most important thing is we really wanted to stop the run," Jones said on the NFL Network, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.
"And Micah's a wonderful football player, we think this gives us a better chance to stop the run. Other teams knew that, and they threw the ball out quick and they ran against us when we had Micah, and they're really emphasizing pass rush."
MORE: Cowboys predicted to have swiss cheese defense after Micah Parsons trade
If that's the narrative Jones is going to drive home, expect to hear it on repeat for the next four days leading up to the season opener. And with the Eagles as the Week One opponent, Jerry has to be hoping there's an immediate improvement against the run, because if Saquon Barkley has a field day against Dallas, Jones' narrative is immediately squashed.
Dallas opens the season on Thursday, September 4, in primetime, so the entire world will be watching to see the new and improved run defense on display... allegedly.
