Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
Micah Parsons may no longer be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but he still has a soft spot for the young fans who have been cheering him on for years. So, when he caught wind of a young fan who went viral for his heartbroken reaction to Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers, he felt a call to action.
Parsons responded to a TikTok of the child who was upset with the message, "I'm sorry!"
Since the TikTok of the kid's heartbroken reaction went viral, the child's mother, who goes by Lesley on TikTok, posted a follow-up of Parsons reaching out to the kid.
In the follow-up video, Parsons can be seen FaceTiming the young kid to thank him for his support. Parsons also promised to hook the youngster up with a new Packers No. 1 jersey for showing him love.
"[Micah Parsons], thank you so much to Micah & his team," Lesley wrote. "Isaac was so nervous he couldn’t get his words out. This means the world to him!"
Parsons also joked that he would tell the kid's mom to take the jersey away if he wasn't keeping up with good grades at school.
That's the kind of heart-warming, wholesome content we love to see on social media, so kudos to Micah for reaching out and making the kid's day.
