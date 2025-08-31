Eagles name starting CBs, give Cowboys WRs opportunity to feast in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week One of the 2025-26 NFL regular season as underdogs to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but there will be an opportunity for the Cowboys to exploit a clear advantage.
Entering this week, there were questions about who the Eagles' starting cornerbacks will be. They'll be faced with the difficult task of shutting down the CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens duo, so it was already a tough task for the team's revamped secondary.
On Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni named the team's starting cornerbacks, which gives a green light for Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys offense to air it out with a clear advantage.
MORE: DaRon Bland 'dumbfounded' by Cowboys' blockbuster contract extension
The Eagles' starting cornerbacks will be Quinyon Mitchell and Adoree Jackson, a former first-round bust who the Cowboys are familiar of taking advantage of from his time with the New York Giants.
After the starting duo was announced, Eagles fans began to show some concern.
"Man teams about to be putting up superb numbers on our secondary [f*cking] around with Adore and Sydney out there smh this [sh*t]is absolutely not spelling repeat," one fan wrote.
MORE: Micah Parsons FaceTimes viral young Cowboys fan heartbroken over trade to apologize
Another added, "Vic is really going to regret this. CD or Pickens is going to burn him and make this game closer than it should be."
Of course, there is a chance that the concerns are just that: fans being fans. But, if Jackson is the weak link in the secondary that he has proven to be throughout his career, either Pickens or Lamb could be in for a field day, and Cowboys fans are excited about the possibility. Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1
Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade
Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc