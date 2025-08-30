Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons makes eyebrow-raising comment amid Cowboys locker room tension reports

Micah Parsons held his introductory press conference with the Packers and made an eyebrow-raising comment amid reports of Dallas Cowboys locker room tension.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Parsons is officially moving on from the Dallas Cowboys and was introduced by the Green Bay Packers on Friday night following Thursday's blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through the NFL world.

Parsons stepped up to the podium for his introductory press conference to field questions from the local media for the very first time.

At one point, Parsons attempted to explain his personality and wanted to say that he was one of the most authentic people you will meet. That's when he made a comment that raised some eyebrows.

MORE: Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era

Earlier in the days, there were reports that Parsons was viewed as "egotistical" in the Cowboys locker room and he "rankled" some teammates. Another report surfaced with an anonymous coach calling Parsons a "diva."

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parsons admitted that he can act off of emotions and suggested he may not be the easiest to get along with.

"I'm gonna say things I probably shouldn't say, it's off emotions," Parsons said, via Jane Slater of the NFL Network. "I'm gonna do as I like because that's just me.

MORE: Micah Parsons makes Packers history one day after Cowboys trade

"All I know is go and if I feel like you can't be around me because you aren't on go, too, we probably shouldn't be friends or be in the same room."

Maybe Dak Prescott wasn't on go, too, because the reports claimed he had issues with Parsons' podcast. We will never know whether any locker room tension actually led to the fractured relationship between Parsons and the team, but it certainly does make it clear that something more was going on behind the scenes, leading up to the trade.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles

New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it

'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous NFL coach says

Brian Schottenheimer doubles down on 'unanimous' Micah Parsons trade comment

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News