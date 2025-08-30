Micah Parsons makes eyebrow-raising comment amid Cowboys locker room tension reports
Micah Parsons is officially moving on from the Dallas Cowboys and was introduced by the Green Bay Packers on Friday night following Thursday's blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through the NFL world.
Parsons stepped up to the podium for his introductory press conference to field questions from the local media for the very first time.
At one point, Parsons attempted to explain his personality and wanted to say that he was one of the most authentic people you will meet. That's when he made a comment that raised some eyebrows.
Earlier in the days, there were reports that Parsons was viewed as "egotistical" in the Cowboys locker room and he "rankled" some teammates. Another report surfaced with an anonymous coach calling Parsons a "diva."
Parsons admitted that he can act off of emotions and suggested he may not be the easiest to get along with.
"I'm gonna say things I probably shouldn't say, it's off emotions," Parsons said, via Jane Slater of the NFL Network. "I'm gonna do as I like because that's just me.
"All I know is go and if I feel like you can't be around me because you aren't on go, too, we probably shouldn't be friends or be in the same room."
Maybe Dak Prescott wasn't on go, too, because the reports claimed he had issues with Parsons' podcast. We will never know whether any locker room tension actually led to the fractured relationship between Parsons and the team, but it certainly does make it clear that something more was going on behind the scenes, leading up to the trade.
