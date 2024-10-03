Embarrassing stat highlights how badly Cowboys botched offseason
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in need of a new running back after electing to let Tony Pollard walk in free agency. On the heels of two straight 1,000-yard campaigns, Pollard signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Tennessee Titans.
Dallas wasn't willing to pay for Pollard, nor were they willing to go after anyone else in free agency who was seen as a capable starter.
Instead, they brought back Ezekiel Elliott after he spent one season with the New England Patriots and put him in a running back-by-committee approach with Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Through the first four games of the season, it's clear that this plan isn't working. It's such a failure that Pollard has more yards with the Titans than the three running backs — and the fullback — have in Dallas combined.
The worst part about this is that Pollard isn't exactly lighting the world on fire. He has yet to top 100 yards in a game and in Week 3, he managed just 14 yards against the Green Bay Packers.
Still, his average of 61.5 yards per game is superior to what the Cowboys' top four backs have done.
Dallas, who is dead last in the league in rushing, is led by Rico Dowdle's134 yards. Elliott is second with 81 yards and has the only touchdown out of the group — which was scored in Week 1. Vaughn contributed 20 yards thus far and Hunter Luepke has eight on two attempts.
MORE: Cowboys face uphill battle to revive ground game vs. Steelers
Jerry Jones claims the Cowboys couldn't afford a veteran running back such as Derrick Henry, which isn't exactly true. It also isn't the only way they could have addressed the situation. The Cowboys not only skipped on a starting caliber back in free agency but passed on several options in the draft as well.
They believed they could make do with a group of average players and so far, that's proven to be an embarrassing blunder.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5