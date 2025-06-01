Ex-George Pickens teammate says 'misunderstood' Cowboys WR could be 'world's best'
The Dallas Cowboys made a big move during the NFL offseason by bringing in star wide receiver George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas' move added a standout wideout who perfectly complement's CeeDee Lamb's game and gives the Cowboys one of the top pass-catching duos in the entire league. The only question is whether Pickens' maturity could become an issue, as it reportedly has throughout his Pittsburgh tenure.
One man who is very familiar with Pickens and his locker room interactions is former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who is now with the division rival New York Giants.
Wilson and Pickens spent last season together with the Steelers and the veteran signal-caller had nothing but high praise for the "misunderstood" receiver who he believes could become of of the best in the world.
Wilson made the comments during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
"On a serious note: He's misunderstood," Wilson said. "He's a guy who wants to be great... when it comes to George, I think a big part of him is his ability where he could take it from not just being great, but the world's best. He has that in him."
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
With a stable quarterback and CeeDee Lamb on the opposite side of the offense, everything is in place for Pickens to take his game to the next level.
