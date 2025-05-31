Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat
During the 2020 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys found an absolute game-changer in Round 1. Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb somehow fell to No. 17, and Jerry Jones, who was chilling on a yacht in the ocean, was thrilled to end the slide.
Since arriving in Dallas, Lamb has put up some elite numbers. He's racked up 496 receptions for 6,339 yards, with 38 touchdowns. Those stats aren't just good, they also place Lamb in elite company.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares emotional moment with media
Lamb's production over his first five seasons in the NFL has him fifth in league history. Ahead of him are some legendary players such as Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Tory Holt.
No. 1 on the list is Justin Jefferson, who was taken at No. 22 overall in the same draft as Lamb. The two have proven to be dominant players, but Lamb is hopeful to close the gap between him and Jefferson this season.
MORE: Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group
For the first time since 2021, Lamb has a legit No. 2 option lining up across from him in George Pickens. That should help take some of the attention away from Lamb.
He's also entering the season with no contract drama after signing a massive extension in 2024, following a lengthy holdout. Throw in a fully healthy Dak Prescott, and this could be the best version of Lamb we've ever seen. Considering how well he's done before all of those factors, that should be something special.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs