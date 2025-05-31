Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs

Pro Football Focus has one Dallas Cowboys defensive position group being the biggest strength for the team heading into the 2025 NFL regular season.

Tyler Reed

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest story revolving around the Dallas Cowboys' recent OTAs has been the absence of Micah Parsons.

While it could be considered a non-story because Parsons is negotiating a new deal with the team, not having one of your best players around the team can become unsettling for a fanbase that knows how long the front office can wait to make a new deal.

Everything still seems to be easygoing between management and Parsons while they strike up a new deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons will be a part of the biggest strength on the team coming into the 2025 season.

MORE: Cowboys' strength of schedule highlighted by number of 2024 playoff teams

PFF recently unveiled each team's biggest strength and weakness, based on their numbers from last season. According to PFF, the Cowboys' pass rush should be the strongest unit this season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after a sack against the Browns.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after a sack against the Browns. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"Dallas ranked fourth in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade despite Micah Parsons missing four games due to injury. Of course, Parsons did his part when healthy, posting an elite 91.6 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked third among qualified edge defenders," the article states.

"The other big contributor was defensive tackle, who placed among the league’s top interior defenders with 60 pressures and a 78.5 PFF pass-rush grade."

MORE: NFL analyst still doubts Cowboys despite aggressive offseason

Don't fret about the long wait for a new Parsons deal. The Cowboys, and everyone else around the league, know just how vital he is to the team's success.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'

Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context

DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News