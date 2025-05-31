Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
The biggest story revolving around the Dallas Cowboys' recent OTAs has been the absence of Micah Parsons.
While it could be considered a non-story because Parsons is negotiating a new deal with the team, not having one of your best players around the team can become unsettling for a fanbase that knows how long the front office can wait to make a new deal.
Everything still seems to be easygoing between management and Parsons while they strike up a new deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons will be a part of the biggest strength on the team coming into the 2025 season.
MORE: Cowboys' strength of schedule highlighted by number of 2024 playoff teams
PFF recently unveiled each team's biggest strength and weakness, based on their numbers from last season. According to PFF, the Cowboys' pass rush should be the strongest unit this season.
"Dallas ranked fourth in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade despite Micah Parsons missing four games due to injury. Of course, Parsons did his part when healthy, posting an elite 91.6 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked third among qualified edge defenders," the article states.
"The other big contributor was defensive tackle, who placed among the league’s top interior defenders with 60 pressures and a 78.5 PFF pass-rush grade."
MORE: NFL analyst still doubts Cowboys despite aggressive offseason
Don't fret about the long wait for a new Parsons deal. The Cowboys, and everyone else around the league, know just how vital he is to the team's success.
