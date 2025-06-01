Cowboys legend issues warning to NFL about sleeping on America's Team
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the second week of OTAs with Cowboys Legends Community Day at The Star on Friday afternoon. Dallas legends and their families stopped by to take in practice and meet with the players.
Among the legends in attendance was Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who is never shy about speaking his mind.
After pulling up to OTAs and spending some time with the players, including new wide receiver George Pickens whom he spent some one-on-one time with, "The Playmaker" had a warning for teams around the NFL.
MORE: Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group
Irvin praised head coach Brian Schottenheimer and what he is in the early stages of building, while warning teams that they should not sleep on the Cowboys.
"I'm telling y'all, I walked out of there really excited about this season, and I'm gonna tell you a lot of people gonna be sleeping, gonna be sleeping like I don't know what. You gonna sleep and then we gonna creep," Irvin said.
Dallas is used to entering a season with high expectations. Last season, they fell terribly short.
MORE: Cowboys named potential landing spot for 'dynamic' offensive threat
Now, this year, with a new head coach and uncertainty due to injury, the Cowboys come in with lower expectations thanks to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles stealing most of the spotlight.
Let's hope Irvin is right and that everything plays out in Dallas' favor.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat