Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases

The Dallas Cowboys have among the most available salary cap space in the NFL ahead of the post-June 1 releases.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at The Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were the fourth-lowest spending team in NFL free agency this offseason, but that isn't because the team is lacking salary cap space.

In fact, Dallas has among the most available space in the league and has several moves that could open up even more spending money, including a blockbuster extension with superstar Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys can also release players with the post-June 1 designation, with veterans like Donovan Wilson and Damone Clark being mentioned among the options.

MORE: Cowboys named potential landing spot for 'dynamic' offensive threat

A post-June 1 designation spreads a player's cap hit over two years, reducing the impact on cap space for the current season.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson catches a pass during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson catches a pass during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys enter the post-June 1 release period with the sixth-most available cap space in the league at just over $30 million, and they could make some veteran releases to free up nearly $10 million more in the coming days.

A full look at the current salary cap space for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Over the Cap.

NFL salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases

An overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield on the Camping World Stadium flag football field.
An overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield on the Camping World Stadium flag football field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. New England Patriots: $67.3 million
  2. San Francisco 49ers: $50.04 million
  3. Detroit Lions: $40.2 million
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: $36.2 million
  5. Arizona Cardinals: $32.1 million
  6. Dallas Cowboys: $31.9 million
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers: $31.9 million
  8. Seattle Seahawks: $31.2 million
  9. Tennessee Titans: $30.2 million
  10. Green Bay Packers: $28.9 million
  11. Cincinnati Bengals: $27.1 million
  12. Los Angeles Chargers: $26.8 million
  13. Jacksonville Jaguars: $26.8 million
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $26.6 million
  15. New York Jets: $25.03 million
  16. New Orleans Saints: $22.6 million
  17. Washington Commanders: $21.1 million
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: $20.6 million
  19. Indianapolis Colts: $20.1 million
  20. Los Angeles Rams: $19.6 million
  21. Carolina Panthers: $18.7 million
  22. Baltimore Ravens: $16.3 million
  23. Denver Broncos: $16.2 million
  24. Chicago Bears: $14.8 million
  25. Minnesota Vikings: $14.2 million
  26. Miami Dolphins: $13.6 million
  27. Kansas City Chiefs: $10.7 million
  28. Cleveland Browns: $10.5 million
  29. Houston Texans: $7.6 million
  30. New York Giants: $5.9 million
  31. Atlanta Falcons: $5.02 million
  32. Buffalo Bills: $1.7 million

It will be interesting to see how the post-June 1 designations impact the free agent and trade market as more players become available, and more affordable, in the coming days.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'

Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context

DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News