Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
The Dallas Cowboys were the fourth-lowest spending team in NFL free agency this offseason, but that isn't because the team is lacking salary cap space.
In fact, Dallas has among the most available space in the league and has several moves that could open up even more spending money, including a blockbuster extension with superstar Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys can also release players with the post-June 1 designation, with veterans like Donovan Wilson and Damone Clark being mentioned among the options.
A post-June 1 designation spreads a player's cap hit over two years, reducing the impact on cap space for the current season.
The Cowboys enter the post-June 1 release period with the sixth-most available cap space in the league at just over $30 million, and they could make some veteran releases to free up nearly $10 million more in the coming days.
A full look at the current salary cap space for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Over the Cap.
NFL salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
- New England Patriots: $67.3 million
- San Francisco 49ers: $50.04 million
- Detroit Lions: $40.2 million
- Las Vegas Raiders: $36.2 million
- Arizona Cardinals: $32.1 million
- Dallas Cowboys: $31.9 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $31.9 million
- Seattle Seahawks: $31.2 million
- Tennessee Titans: $30.2 million
- Green Bay Packers: $28.9 million
- Cincinnati Bengals: $27.1 million
- Los Angeles Chargers: $26.8 million
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $26.8 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $26.6 million
- New York Jets: $25.03 million
- New Orleans Saints: $22.6 million
- Washington Commanders: $21.1 million
- Philadelphia Eagles: $20.6 million
- Indianapolis Colts: $20.1 million
- Los Angeles Rams: $19.6 million
- Carolina Panthers: $18.7 million
- Baltimore Ravens: $16.3 million
- Denver Broncos: $16.2 million
- Chicago Bears: $14.8 million
- Minnesota Vikings: $14.2 million
- Miami Dolphins: $13.6 million
- Kansas City Chiefs: $10.7 million
- Cleveland Browns: $10.5 million
- Houston Texans: $7.6 million
- New York Giants: $5.9 million
- Atlanta Falcons: $5.02 million
- Buffalo Bills: $1.7 million
It will be interesting to see how the post-June 1 designations impact the free agent and trade market as more players become available, and more affordable, in the coming days.
