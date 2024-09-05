Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Trevon Diggs 'healthy, full-Time player'
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Cleveland Browns to kick of the 2024 NFL Season on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked about facing former Cowboys receiver and current Browns receiver, Amari Cooper.
Does McCarthy think Cooper will have extra motivation to perform against his old team?
"I think so ya, there is a part of that in everybody," McCarthy said. "We are all motivated personally from different things outside out team goal."
Last season, Cooper finished with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. The Browns' quarterback position was in flux. Now, in 2024, quarterback Deshaun Watson is healthy and ready to go - which should only help Cooper's performance in Cleveland.
Watson, who went 5-1 in his six games played in 2023, has impressed McCarthy.
"He's a difference maker," McCarthy said. "He makes their offense different... They have a brand of football they stick to. He's a multidimensional player... So when he's in there, it's different."
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will be making his debut since his season-ending knee injury in 2023. Diggs could be faced with the tough task of slowing Cooper on Sunday in Cleveland.
"He's healthy," McCarthy said on Diggs. "Healthy, ready to go... Looking like a full-time player. I think Trevon has been right on schedule."
McCarthy noted that it's important for Diggs to work and feel comfortable with contact balance, body on body work, going full speed... All things the Cowboys plan to practice on today, on Thursday.
Despite not playing the final 14 games of the 2023 season, Diggs still leads the NFL with 15 interceptions since 2021.
