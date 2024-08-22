Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons to compete against lucky fan
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will compete against a lucky fan in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
No, not in pads...
Instead, winner of a sweepstakes will get to compete against Parsons in Madden 25 on the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium. The fan will also experience a VIP tour of AT&T Stadium.
The sweepstakes is the most recent offering by USAA activating its Madden partnership, the Salute to Service platform dedicated to military appreciation. For the first time this year, the virtual Madden game will feature USAA Stadium - a custom USAA branded stadium for users to compete in.
Since bursting onto the NFL scene in 2021 when Parsons earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, he has become a fan favorite. Most recently, Parsons vow'd to become a better leader for the 2024 Cowboys team. This offseason he spent time with Cowboys teammates and NFL legends like Tom Brady, to be understand how to lead.
"I kinda went to my mentors this offseason; How do I approach this? How do I get better at this? This is a task I never had to take on in my life," Parsons explained. "I think my whole life, I was pretty much, 'Micah is going to do what Micah is going to do.' I just expected everyone else to do that. As you learn leadership, some people need a pat on the back and some people need a push up."
After three-straight 12-5 seasons, Parsons and the Cowboys hope turn regular season wins into NFL Playoff victories this season. Parsons has only won one postseason game in the NFL.
"I think it was a harsh reality and a reality check for me within myself and my self-evaluations," Parsons said. "I got to do the best that I can, not only to make myself better but bring along other guys, and I feel like I needed that, and I had the conversations early on and you want to strike when the pot’s hot."
To meet Parsons, the sweepstakes details are below:
- The eligibility period to enter this once in a lifetime opportunity is open now through August 30.
- The USAA x Madden VIP experience with Micah will take place in Mid-September
- To enter and for the official rule visit, www.DallasCowboys.com/Fans/USAA-Madden-Sweeps.
