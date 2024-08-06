Zeke's Priorities: Winning games, not worrying about fan tours
Ezekiel Elliott, back in the familiar confines of America's Team after a brief stint with the New England Patriots, met with the media today, sharing his thoughts on his return to Dallas and his evolving perspective on the game.
When asked about the difference between playing for the Cowboys and Patriots, Elliott focused on the importance of focus regardless of external circumstances. He recalled a reporter's observation about the less frenzied environment in New England, where fan tours don't interrupt team meetings.
"Honestly, who cares if there is a tour going on when there's meetings," Elliott said. "When we're playing, there are 100,000 people in the stands. I think you gotta learn to block out the noise."
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott discusses motivation for Dallas Cowboys return
Reflecting on his personal growth over the past two years, Elliott humorously highlighted his newfound appreciation for playing in domed stadiums, a preference formed during his time in New England's climate-controlled Gillette Stadium.
"I've learned I like to play in a dome stadium over playing outdoors," Elliott said.
While acknowledging his return, Elliott touched on how he feels physically going into his 9th season and first year back with the Cowboys.
"I feel really good in camp right now, but the goal is to feel really good Week 14, Week 17, Week 1 of the playoffs," Elliott stated. "I think we're ahead right now, but this is not what's important."
While questions surround just how well the Cowboys' backfield can perform, the former first round picks return brings a veteran presence and proven production to the Cowboys' backfield.
As Dallas gears up for the upcoming season, Elliott's adaptability and experience are expected to be valuable assets.
