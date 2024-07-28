Ezekiel Elliott discusses motivation for Dallas Cowboys return
Dallas Cowboys fans were underwhelmed with the team's moves, or lack thereof, during the offseason.
The Cowboys failed to pursue a big name free agent running back or draft one of the top prospects at the position, instead deciding to bring back a familiar face in Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott is on the tail end of his career and spent the past season with the New England Patriots, but he is eager to help in Big D. Zeke, who is still loved by the fans, discussed why he decided to return to Dallas and his goals for the upcoming season.
It comes down to one thing: unfinished business.
"I think it was important for me to come back because I had unfinished business," Elliott said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I felt like I wanted to come back and be with my guys and take another spin at it."
Elliott will be leading the team's running back-by-committee and is looking forward to developing into a leadership role.
"Just me kind of transforming from more of a lead-by-example to becoming more of a vocal leader," he said about the big difference this season. "From 2016 to now, I've played 100 games, 1500 more touches, however many more touchdowns and yards. I have a lot more experience, I have a lot more to offer…doing whatever I can to help bring these younger guys along."
Behind Elliott, the Cowboys are unproven, so his leadership will be welcomed.
The running back room includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat.
It's going to be interesting to see how it all works out.
