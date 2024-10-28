Cowboy Roundup: Fans rip team after 49ers loss; Why Dak is struggling
Well, it's Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. And at least the game wasn't over at the half?
It will be another long week after the Cowboys dropped their first road game of the season against the short-handed San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Dallas' defense is still decimated by injuries, but there was hope the team could regroup during the bye week and gain some momentum.
That didn't happen, with Dak Prescott having another turnover-plagued game and finishing with four consecutive incompletions when the team had an opportunity for some late-game heroics.
MORE: 3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
Unlike the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary miracle, the Cowboys' offense fell flat.
At some point, Dak is going to have to play like a $60 million per year quarterback, but for now, let's spin around the block and check out some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
Fans rip team after latest loss
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team following the latest loss, and they took to social media to air their grievances.
Why Dak Prescott is struggling
Dak Prescott has had his fair share of struggles this season, but it is not all his fault. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why Dak is struggling and which players on the offense are letting him down.
Cowboys Quick Hits
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers... Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. 49ers Week 8... Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 8 Player of the Game... Trevon Diggs has heated confrontation with reporter after 49ers loss... Brandon Aubrey can't be slowed down; not even by the law.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —