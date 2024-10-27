Brandon Aubrey can't be slowed down; not even by the law
It's been quite the week for Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Aubrey did not practice all week and popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, surprising Cowboys Nation. Aubrey was listed as "NIR" or "non-injury related," and the reason made everyone chuckle.
The team's most consistent offensive weapon was selected to participate on a 12-person jury in a felony case. So, he was sidelined because of jury duty.
There were some questions about whether Aubrey would be able to play on Sunday night, but there was optimism from the coaching staff that the jury duty wouldn't impact his availability since jurors were not required to be sequestered.
Aubrey was getting in work at night after his duties were fulfilled, and on Saturday there was good news.
When the team boarded its charter flight to the West Coast, Aubrey pulled up and was ready to fly out with his teammates.
You love to see it.
Last season, Aubrey was the NFL's leading scorer with 157 points.
Entering Week 8, Aubrey ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring with 60 points in six games. Five of the six players ahead of him have played in one more game.
Auburey is 17-of-19 on field goals with a long of 65-yards this season and 9-of-9 on extra points.
Having him on the field has been crucial to the Cowboys' offensive success.
