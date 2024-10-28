WATCH: Trevon Diggs goes all-in on reporter after loss to 49ers
On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys lost their second straight game of the season, a heartbreaking 30-24 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Everyone in the organization feels the pressure to win has been felt by everyone in the organization, and the loss to the 49ers has many ready to put a bow on this season.
To sum up the Cowboys' current state, a laundry list of injuries and a front office that forgot to put together a competitive roster would be a good start.
However, some around the league are questioning the play of some players that the franchise was counting on.
After Sunday's loss, Cowboys star Trevon Diggs has heard enough from media members who are questioning his play.
The former All-Pro cornerback did not like Mike Leslie of WFAA calling out is effort in a tweet shared during the game.
Diggs came out of the locker room to confront Leslie in a moment that he is probably second-guessing now.
Things are spiraling out of control in Dallas, and this is a great example of how the players are feeling after another tough loss.
