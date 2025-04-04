First-round defensive prospect teased visit with Cowboys on social media
The Dallas Cowboys have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the first coming at No. 12 overall.
Most draft pundits expect the Cowboys to add a wide receiver at this spot, but they're keeping their options open. Dallas has met with several prospects who are slated to go in Round 1, with one arriving in town on Friday.
Dallas Cowboys legend praises top WR prospect ahead of NFL Draft
Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen is set to visit the team, as reported by Aaron Wilson. Nolen confirmed as much when he shared a picture of his plane landing at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
Nolen is known for his ability to rush the passer, racking up 6.5 sacks in his final season with the Rebels. Dallas already has a 3-tech capable of causing mayhem in Osa Odighizuwa, who signed a four-year, $80 million extension this offseason.
That's why Nolen's run-stopping is important. In 2024, he was one of the best in the nation at stopping the run, earning a 91.7 run-stop grade, which was No. 1 in the SEC.
Even with that impressive grade, it's hard to see the Cowboys targeting Nolen with the 12th pick. They have far greater needs and could do just as much to improve their defensive line by targeting a nose tackle later in the draft.
