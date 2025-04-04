Dallas Cowboys legend praises top WR prospect ahead of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of intriguing options with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With plenty of holes on the roster, the team could trade up or down with their first pick, or they could stay put and select a top offensive playmaker or EDGE rusher.
Whatever the team decides to do, there are several chances to hit a home run.
Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant recently shared some of his thoughts about the top prospects on social media and had nothing but praise for one of the options for Dallas, Missouri Tigers star wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Dez shared just two words, but they take a strong stance. "He's special," Bryant said of Burden.
In his final season at Mizzou, Burden recorded 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His best season was in 2023, hauling in 86 grabs for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Burden finished his Missouri career with 192 receptions for 2,263 yards, and 25 total touchdowns (21 receiving, four rushing).
If the Cowboys were to land a player like Burden with the No. 12 overall pick, it would likely be well-received by the fanbase and finally give CeeDee Lamb a quality running mate on the outside.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
