Former Cowboys RB once chewed out explosive rookie for alarming reason
The Dallas Cowboys tried to address their ailing rushing attack late in the NFL draft, selecting Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth round.
Blue seems to be a boom-or-bust type of player. He is an explosive threat who exhibited big-play potential in college, but he also has one major buggaboo: fumbling.
The 5-foot-9 speedster put the ball on the ground five times during the 2024 campaign and seven times in his final two seasons at Texas overall, which once resulted in former Cowboys halfback Tashard Choice — who was Blue's running backs coach with the Longhorns — reaming out Blue.
The miscue occurred during the fourth quarter of Texas' Sugar Bowl loss to Washington during the 2023-24 campaign, and it was something that remained an issue for Blue throughout his junior season. It's part of the reason why he fell so far in the draft.
That being said, Blue still has the chance to become a major factor in Dallas' offense heading into 2025, especially considering that the Cowboys do not currently have a clear-cut answer in their backfield.
Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 2024. He also hauled in 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores, displaying tremendous versatility as an all-purpose back.
The 21-year-old may still be a bit rough around the edges, but with the right development, he could become a star on the professional level.
Meanwhile, Choice played for Dallas between 2008 and 2011, serving as a very solid backup option. He totaled 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with the Cowboys.
