Cowboys sign former First-Team All-ACC running back to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys have put together a respectable running game this season. Their success has been a bit of a surprise, with Javonte Williams carrying the load.

Williams has 955 yards and eight touchdowns through the first 13 weeks of the season, both career-highs. The only issue is that he's had to do far too much heavy-lifting with Dallas lacking an RB2 who could take some of the pressure off his shoulders.

That might have changed thanks to Malik Davis, who exploded for a 43-yard touchdown during their Thanksgiving Day win in Week 13. Davis has given the team a spark whenever he gets a chance, which is why he's now on the active roster.

With his promotion, Dallas didn't have a running back on the practice squad. That changed on Sunday when they announced the signing of former fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.

The @dallascowboys designated CB Trevon Diggs for return to practice today.



Additionally, the club signed RB Israel Abanikanda to the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 30, 2025

Abanikanda was a First-Team All-ACC back while with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He went off in his final season, going for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, Abanikanda is a powerful back who the Cowboys have reportedly had interest in since he entered the league in 2023.

Throughout his first three seasons, Abanikanda has appeared in just six games. Those appearances were all during his rookie season with the New York Jets.

Abanikanda ran the ball 22 times for 70 yards and added another 43 on seven receptions. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, but never played in the regular season for either.

Is this another indictment on Jaydon Blue?

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue brought some excitement to the fan base when selected out of Texas. While undersized, he ran a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, giving the Cowboys a potential home-run hitter.

After 12 games, he's been a mystery. Blue has 65 yards on 22 attempts and has been inactive for eight games. Adding another back that the front office has liked for years could be a tough sign for Blue, who was already surpassed unexpectedly by Davis.

