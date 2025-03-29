Former Cowboys star heaps praise on two rising defensive standouts
The Dallas Cowboys struggled throughout the 2024 NFL season, with injuries plaguing the team -- especially on the defensive side of the ball. If there was any silver lining, it was that some of the team's young players got to see extended playing time.
And many made the most of it.
The team is loaded with young talent on the defensive side of the ball. There was breakout star DeMarvion Overshown, who unfortunately had his season cut short with a devastating knee injury, but there are other young players who are flying under the radar.
MORE: Cowboys 'really like' elite NFL Draft prospect with unicorn skillset
Longtime Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford recently sent out a tweet that read, "I know there’s two guys on the Cowboys roster right now that people don’t talk a lot about, but their names are gonna blow up next year!"
That led to fans asking who the players Crawford had in mind were, and he responded to one tweet indicating he was referring to defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and linebacker Marist Liufau, Dallas' 2024 second-round and third-round picks.
Kneeland and Liufau undoubtedly made the most of their playing time as rookies.
MORE: Cowboys fill major need with two-time All-American in new mock draft
Kneeland showed flashes during the preseason, while Liufau had a stronger impact during the regular season, recording 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
The future for the Cowboys is bright, and with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus coming in to install his scheme, it will be exciting to see how the talent continues to develop.
And once players like Overshown and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs are fully healthy and ready to return, it could be scary hours for opposing offenses.
