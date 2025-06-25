Giants owner's comments will make Cowboys fans appreciate NFC East rival
You won't find many Dallas Cowboys fans who hold an ounce of affinity for the New York Giants. Actually, you probably won't discover any Cowboys fans that do, particularly the diehard ones.
However, recent comments that surfaced from Giants owner John Mara may at least make the Dallas faithful respect New York a bit more.
This week, a 61-page NFL collusion report was released that displayed owners across the league trying to coordinate in a potential attempt to shoot down guaranteed money for some players, which stemmed from the Cleveland Browns infamously heading Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract back in March 2022.
However, Mara refused to take part in such activity and even cited the Cowboys' contract negotiations for quarterback Dak Prescott in his remarks.
"Just the thought of me calling Jerry Jones or somebody and asking him not to guarantee Dak Prescott's contract or somebody else's contract, I mean, they, he would laugh at me, among other choice words, I'm sure," Mara is quoted as saying in the report. "Just the whole notion is ridiculous."
Dallas handed Prescott a four-year, $240 million deal last September, and nearly all of it — $231 million, to be exact — was guaranteed.
Prescott, who is now under contract through 2028, did not exactly have a great showing in 2024, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games before bowing out due to a hamstring injury. The season prior, though, he finished second in MVP voting after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes compared to only nine picks.
We'll see if Prescott can bounce back in 2025. He's certainly being paid handsomely to do so.
