Highest-paid NFL wide receivers: CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk & more
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fan bases can both celebrate this week after locking up star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk to lucrative, long-term contract extensions.
Both wide receivers were training camp holdouts, but signed on the doted line ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million in guarantees, while Aiyuk, who was at the center of various trade rumors throughout the offseason, inked a four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million guaranteed.
MORE: Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys deal was done
Now that the wide receiver market is reset (until the Cincinnati Bengals extend JaMarr Chase), who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the league?
Let's take a look.
NFL's highest-paid wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $35M
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: $34M
- AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $32M
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $30M
- Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers: $30M
- Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $28.25M
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28M
Jefferson sits atop the list after his contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason, and no one will debate whether he is deserving of being the highest-paid receiver in the league.
The Detroit Lions have to be staring at this list and appreciating the value they got in Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Miami could find itself in trouble with Tyreek Hill aiming for a new deal, while Aiyuk's contract landed him where he wants to be among the NFL's elite.
The receiver market is going to continue skyrocketing, so these players better enjoy their status as "highest-paid" while they can.
