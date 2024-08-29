Cowboys Country

Highest-paid NFL wide receivers: CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk & more

It's been a big week for wide receivers with CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk getting huge contract extensions, but where do they rank among the highest-paid NFL WRs?

Josh Sanchez

Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fan bases can both celebrate this week after locking up star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk to lucrative, long-term contract extensions.

Both wide receivers were training camp holdouts, but signed on the doted line ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million in guarantees, while Aiyuk, who was at the center of various trade rumors throughout the offseason, inked a four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million guaranteed.

MORE: Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys deal was done

Now that the wide receiver market is reset (until the Cincinnati Bengals extend JaMarr Chase), who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the league?

Let's take a look.

NFL's highest-paid wide receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $35M
  2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: $34M
  3. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $32M
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M
  5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: $30M
  6. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers: $30M
  7. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: $28.25M
  8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: $28M

Jefferson sits atop the list after his contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason, and no one will debate whether he is deserving of being the highest-paid receiver in the league.

The Detroit Lions have to be staring at this list and appreciating the value they got in Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Miami could find itself in trouble with Tyreek Hill aiming for a new deal, while Aiyuk's contract landed him where he wants to be among the NFL's elite.

The receiver market is going to continue skyrocketing, so these players better enjoy their status as "highest-paid" while they can.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

