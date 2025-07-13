How to watch Cowboys legend Tony Romo in Sunday's American Century Championship
Throughout his Dallas Cowboys career, Tony Romo was an avid golfer. Since retiring from the NFL, he's been able to dedicate more time to the sport and has been making noise this weekend at the American Century Championship.
Romo enters Round 3 on Sunday tied for sixth place with former MLB pitchers John Smoltz and Mark Mulder. Another NFL superstar is ahead of him with Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers sitting at No. 4.
MORE: Cowboys' third-round pick nominated as 'surprise' breakout rookie
The star-studded event has multiple current and former quarterbacks playing as well, with Aaron Rodgers (12th), Matt Ryan (15th), Derek Carr (18th), Josh Allen (33rd), and Sam Darnold (44th) taking part.
Romo, who is a three-time event champion, currently has 36 points and is within range of current leaders Joe Pavelski and Taylor Twellman, who have 44. Romo is set to tee off at 9:32 a.m. and will be matched with Annika Sorenstam and Thielen.
NBC's live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, so Romo will be well on his way through the final round, but fans can catch the end of the action as well as the trophy presentation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc