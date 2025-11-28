Cowboys Country

Tony Romo has bold Dallas Cowboys claim if they make NFL playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are in the mix for a postseason spot and Tony Romo says they could be dangerous if they get in.
Randy Gurzi|
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off the unthinkable on Thursday as they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That win improved them to 6-5-1 on the season and gave them two signature wins. Dallas has now handed both Super Bowl teams from last year a loss, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 before knocking off the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo praised them for performance, saying their season was on the line and they delivered.

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Just a huge performance. I think we've always been like, 'Alright, let's see what they do in the incredible tough situations.' You're going against a team that's played in so many Super Bowls, never not made the championships under Mahomes, and you came out with your season on the line," Romo said.

"Truly, Dallas, the season was on the line. I think with another loss, they're probably going to be out. And they won."

Cowboys could be dangerous in the postseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Romo said the Cowboys have put themselves in an excellent spot after defeating the Eagles and Chiefs, but still says they can make an even bigger statement in Week 14. He says if they can win on the road against the Detroit Lions, they could become one of the favorites in the NFC.

"If they win that game, they will be favored in every game for the rest of the year. They can go on a run, and if they get in the playoffs, this is a very dangerous team." - Romo

Dallas is currently ninth in the NFC, with the Lions ahead of them at No. 8. A win next week would put them one spot out of the playoffs, but more importantly, it would mean they managed to go 3-0 through the toughest stretch of their schedule.

Such a run is exactly why no one would want to face Dak Prescott and this high-powered offense in the playoffs.

