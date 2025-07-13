Cowboys' third-round pick nominated as 'surprise' breakout rookie
The Dallas Cowboys will be leaning on a lot of youth heading into head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season on the sidelines.
The team selected Tyler Booker with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Booker will join an offensive line unit that is full of young talent.
However, is there another name in the draft class that could surprise the league and the Cowboys fanbase? K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire seems to think so.
Drummond predicts that Cowboys third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. could surprise folks heading into his rookie season.
"The team was ecstatic to see Revel fall to the second round in April’s draft, but didn’t pull the trigger. Somehow he made it to the third round. With Dallas clearly looking to end their investment in Trevon Diggs, Revel will be given every possible chance to prove he’s a capable boundary corner once he’s given the green light following his ACL recovery that might delay his debut until October. Once he makes it to the field though, fans shouldn’t be surprised if he’s one of the better rookie DBs in the game," writes Drummond.
Revel battled injuries for the majority of his college career. However, his junior season at East Carolina proved that the potential is there for Revel to be a physical addition to the Cowboys' secondary.
