Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field in Week 13 for one of the most highly anticipated games on the NFL schedule this season, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Dallas and the Chiefs will face off in the afternoon slot, with some predictions that the game could be set to break ratings records.

Ahead of the game, the announcer assignment and pairing was announced for the nationally televised game, which will be airing on CBS.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, but who will be on the call?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs announcer assignment

CBS Sports' Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 media center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Play-by-play announcer: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Cowboys legend Tony Romo, who was just surpassed by Dak Prescott for the most passing yards in franchise history over the weekend, will be on the call with CBS Sports' A-Team, alongside legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.

Entering Thursday evening's showdown against the Chiefs, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is set for a whopping 51.5 total points, so the Vegas insiders appear to be expecting a shootout when Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face off.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

It is another crucial game for the Cowboys, who are aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive, so get your popcorn -- or Thanksgiving leftovers -- ready.

