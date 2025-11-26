Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field in Week 13 for one of the most highly anticipated games on the NFL schedule this season, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Dallas and the Chiefs will face off in the afternoon slot, with some predictions that the game could be set to break ratings records.
Ahead of the game, the announcer assignment and pairing was announced for the nationally televised game, which will be airing on CBS.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, but who will be on the call?
MORE: Dak Prescott opens up on Cowboys' prep for short Thanksgiving week after big win
Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs announcer assignment
Play-by-play announcer: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Cowboys legend Tony Romo, who was just surpassed by Dak Prescott for the most passing yards in franchise history over the weekend, will be on the call with CBS Sports' A-Team, alongside legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.
Entering Thursday evening's showdown against the Chiefs, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is set for a whopping 51.5 total points, so the Vegas insiders appear to be expecting a shootout when Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face off.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer issues warning to Chiefs about CeeDee Lamb for Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, November 27
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
It is another crucial game for the Cowboys, who are aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive, so get your popcorn -- or Thanksgiving leftovers -- ready.
