If Micah Parsons plays in Cowboys' NFL opener vs Eagles, don't expect much
The Dallas Cowboys will be facing off against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in just eight days with or without Micah Parsons to kickoff the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
Parsons' status for the game remains unknown, with his lingering contract saga nearing its breaking point.
With just a few days to go until the season opener, Parsons needs to decide whether he will play without a deal and risk injury or sit out and forfeit millions if he does not get a new deal by the Thursday, September 4, kickoff.
But, even if Parsons does suit up for the Cowboys against Philadelphia, don't expect to see too much.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was discussing Parsons' status when he made it clear that the star pass rusher would likely be held on a snap count and limited if he does decide to play.
"At the end of the day as soon as he can get out there, that's great, but again there will be a ramp-up plan for him," Schottenheimer said, via ESPN.com.
"And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don't think that that's real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know."
Parsons has been cleared to practice after an MRI came back clean and the team is set to return to practice on Friday, August 29. It will be interesting to see if Parsons is on the practice field or whether he decides to take his hold-in all the way to kickoff on Thursday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie