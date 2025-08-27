Cowboys Country

3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue

The Dallas Cowboys should consider targeting these 3 players either through waivers or potential practice squad additions.

Randy Gurzi

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle C.J. Okoye looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and will now wait to see if any players are claimed on waivers. Once that period ends on Wednesday, they will be able to add players to their 16-man practice squad.

Of course, they don't have to wait until Wednesday's noon Eastern deadline to make any moves. Dallas could use their spot as No. 12 in the waiver order to bring in more young talent, although those players would go to the 53-man roster, meaning they would have to make additional moves.

While that's a possibility, they could also wait for the deadline, then attempt to bring players from other teams to their practice squad. That said, here's a look at three players they should consider targeting.

Damien Martinez, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez rushes with the football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

During the pre-draft process, the Cowboys showed some interest in Miami running back Damien Martinez. A local prospect who played at Lewisville High School, Martinez was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Martinez ran for 84 yards with a touchdown on 24 attempts during the preseason. His numbers weren't overwhelming, but he's a powerful runner who could be worth stashing in the practice squad. Given his ties to the area, he might be willing to join his hometown team if he's not claimed.

C.J. Okoye, DT

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle C.J. Okoye looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Dallas hasn't had an efficient nose tackle for many years, which is why it would make sense to put in a claim for C.J. Okoye.

The 6'6, 370-pounder showed plenty of promise with the Baltimore Ravens and was a surprise cut on Tuesday. If the Cowboys don't want to use a roster spot, they should still try to sign him to the practice squad. Doing so wouldn't even take a spot since Okoye was born in Nigeria, meaning he would qualify for the International Pathway Program exemption, allowing them to carry a 17th player.

Zacch Pickens, DT

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Another surprise cut on Tuesday was Zacch Pickens, who was a third-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2023. While he hadn't lived up to his draft status, Pickens still flashed potential and could have a bright future in the right system.

Perhaps the Cowboys could offer that, since defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was in Chicago when Pickens was drafted.

