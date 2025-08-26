Cowboys Country

The NFL roster cut deadline has come and gone. Here is the initial Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

The Dallas Cowboys' initial 53-man roster is set. The NFL roster cut deadline on Tuesday, August 26, has come and gone, and now the initial gameday roster for the Week One opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles is set.

Tomorrow, there could be some last-minute tweaks as players pass through waivers and practice squads are set, so we will have to keep an eye on the waiver wire for the next 24 hours.

Among the standouts and fan favorites who heard good news on Tuesday were former first-round pick Mazi Smith, All-UFL standout Perrion Winfrey, standout UDFA defensive back Zion Childress, and preseason star James Houston.

Now that the Cowboys' 53-man roster is set, we can look at the breakdown position-by-position to see who made the cut. Did your favorite player or darkhorse candidate get the good news?

A full look at the 2025 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster

Quarterback

  • Dak Prescott
  • Joe Milton III

Running Back

  • Javonte Williams
  • Miles Sanders
  • Jaydon Blue
  • Hunter Luepke (fullback)
  • Phil Mafah*

Wide Receiver

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Ryan Flournoy

Tight End

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Luke Schoonmaker
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford

Offensive Line

  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • Nate Thomas
  • Brock Hoffman
  • T.J. Bass
  • Ajani Cornelius

Defensive End

  • Micah Parsons
  • Dante Fowler
  • Sam Williams
  • Marshawn Kneeland
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • James Houston

Defensive Tackle

  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Solomon Thomas
  • Mazi Smith
  • Jay Toia
  • Perrion Winfrey

Linebackers

  • Kenneth Murray
  • Jack Sanborn
  • Marist Liufau
  • Damone Clark
  • Shemar James

Cornerback

  • Trevon Diggs
  • DaRon Bland
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Andrew Booth
  • Caelen Carson*
  • Zion Childress

Safety

  • Malik Hooker
  • Donovan Wilson
  • Markquese Bell
  • Juanyeh Thomas

Special Teams

  • Brandon Aubrey (kicker)
  • Bryan Anger (punter)
  • Trent Sieg (long snapper)

