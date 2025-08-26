Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs discussed good friend Micah Parsons' mindset ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season as his contract saga lingers after a trade request.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs laugh during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs laugh during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are just nine days away from the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season and a showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, there are still questions about whether superstar defender Micah Parsons will be on the field with the team.

Parsons' well-documented and highly publicized contract soap opera, brought to by Jerry Jones, continues to linger over the franchise, and there is no clear end in sight.

However, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, Parsons' best friend on the team, had some insight on Parsons' mindset as things currently stand.

MORE: Micah Parsons trade rumors continue, but Cowboys fans must remember this quote

While Parsons has requested a trade and there are concerns about how much he wants to remain in Dallas after negotiations took an ugly turn, Diggs has no doubt that Parsons is right where he wants to be.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs during training camp
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Most definitely [he wants to stay here]," said Diggs, via the team's official website. "Like I've heard him say before, he plays the game for us. We go out there —, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together. We train together.

"It's really about him being with us, at the end of the day, so I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and helping this team win. This is his home. This is his family.

MORE: Ex-NFL exec blames Micah Parsons for dragging out Cowboys contract drama

"Why wouldn't he want to be here?"

Diggs recently changed his profile picture on social media to one of he and Parsons, and the two have repeated the "7/11" mantra throughout the offseason amid their own personal controversies. Hopefully, Diggs' instinct (or inside knowledge) is proves to be true, because the clock is ticking.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

