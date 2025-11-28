Cowboy Roundup: Brian Schottenheimer Coach of the Year push, Epic victory speech

Happy Victory Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It sounds nice, right? The Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs was as exciting as advertised, and the final result was a perfect way to cap off the holiday.

Dallas is now on a three-game winning streak and remains in the hunt for the NFL Playoffs, even if there are still hurdles along the way.

After knocking off two Super Bowl teams in four days, the team now has a much-needed week off to rest up before returning to action in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. Hopefully, Dallas will be able to carry the momentum from November into December.

There's no telling what will happen over the course of the next week and what the fallout from Thanksgiving will be on the injury front, but for now, everyone should enjoy the moment.

While we wait to see what happens in the coming days and around the rest of the league throughout the weekend, let's check out some of the headlines we may have missed that are making rounds online and across social media.

Brian Schottenheimer Coach of the Year?

An overlooked aspect of the Cowboys' late playoff push is head coach Brian Schottenheimer holding the team together and helping them rally for a three-game winning streak in November. Could he be in the Coach of the Year mix? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk appears to believe so.

"The coach of the year award generally goes to the coach whose team most significantly exceeds its generally-accepted preseason expectations. Under that standard, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is forcing his way into the conversation. Currently, his odds are 35-1. After Thursday, perhaps they’ll improve.

"With wins over the two Super Bowl LIX teams only four days apart, the Cowboys have moved to 6-5-1. They’ve won three in a row since the death of second-year defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, and Schottenheimer’s ability to keep the team together and focused should not be underestimated. Most importantly, they’ve put themselves in position for a postseason run despite the ill-advised decision to trade linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers less than two weeks before Week 1."

Thanksgiving victory speech

#Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer's postgame locker room speeches are becoming one of my favorites in the league.



Bookmark this if you can't watch it now because it's that good.



Brian Schottenheimer's incredible victory speeches hit even better on the holiday.

