3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys have trimmed the roster down to 53 players. Here are the biggest surprises from the roster cut deadline.

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, have officially finished up the hardest day on the league's calendar.

Roster cuts are never easy, and today, many players found out they won't be a part of the 2025 season.

The Cowboys made some headline worthy moves with their roster cuts, with some moves shocking the fans. Here are the biggest surprises from the Cowboys' roster cut deadline.

Traeshon Holden Waived

UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden was one of the most impressive players during camp. However, his training camp performance wasn't good enough to land him on the 53-man roster. Holden shouldn't be without a home for long. Just hope it isn't someone else in the NFC East.

Going Or Staying?

It was reported that defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey would be let go during cuts. Then, it was reported that Winfrey was getting one more shot in Dallas. What a roller coaster of a day for Winfrey and those who were competing for that same roster spot.

Israel Mukuamu

Arguably, the biggest surprise of the day was the Cowboys' releasing defensive back Isreael Mukuamu. Mukuamu started three games for the team in his four years in Dallas, while playing a vital part on special teams.

