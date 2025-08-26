4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
The initial 53-man roster is set for the Dallas Cowboys, and as expected, there were some surprise moves made by America's Team.
They released fan favorites such as Jalen Brooks and found a trade partner for former fifth-round pick Asim Richards. They even released Deuce Vaughn, ending his run with the franchise that selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
While many of those moves made sense, these four players were let go despite proving themselves worthy of a spot.
Alijah Clark, S
Undrafted free agent Alijah Clark was one of the surprise names mentioned among the Cowboys' releases. Clark was a standout in practices and recorded five tackles in the preseason opener.
He's likely going to the practice squad, provided he clears waivers, but he seemed to have proven himself worthy of a spot on the initial 53.
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Ironically enough, the move that led to the most frustration among the fan base was the team's decision to release Perrion Winfrey. The UFL standout had ties to defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and gave them a boost on the defensive line.
MORE: Cowboys rookie CB to miss significant time after roster designation
Dallas decided to let him go, however, meaning there was space for Mazi Smith to stick around for a third season. That surely has a lot to do with the frustration.
Traeshon Holden, WR
Traeshon Holden became a fan favorite this offseason after making one highlight-reel catch after another during training camp. He continued to play well in the preseason, but his lack of special teams contributions left him on the outside of the 53-man roster.
Holden has plenty of talent and could be developed into a starter down the road. If that's going to happen in Dallas, he needs to clear waivers first.
Isreal Mukuamu, DB
Signed to a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired, Israel Mukuamu was in competition for the slot cornerback spot. He was also used as a safety, and while his versatility is often praised, it could have hurt him this year since he didn't have a defined role.
All he's done when given an opportunity is make plays, which is why it would be nice to see him back on the practice squad as well. The good news is that he's not exposed to waivers, but he's still free to sign elsewhere if he chooses.
