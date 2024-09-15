Cowboys Country

Injury added to insult: Cowboys lose All-Pro while getting beat down by Saints

As if being beaten on the field wasn't enough, the Dallas Cowboys were also hit with an injury to one of their best players.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday has been a day to forget for the Dallas Cowboys.

They were riding high after a win on the road in Week 1 and had their sights set on a 2-0 start with the New Orleans Saints in Arlington for the home opener. It didn't take long to realize this one wasn't going to go their way as the Saints went into the half with a 35-16 lead.

As if being run out of the building isn't bad enough, Dallas is also dealing with an injury to one of their best players. During a second-half drive, the Cowboys saw All-Pro guard Zack Martin hit the turf and struggle to get back up.

He was quickly sent to the blue medival tent on the sidelines to be examined by trainers.

UPDATE: The Cowboys had good news with Martin out of the medical tent and working on the bike. He was able to get back into the game as well, which is a positive sign.

MORE: Dak Prescott: Contract will give daughter an 'alley-oop' into her life

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Keys To Victory: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener

Week 2 Preview: Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview

SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season

Salary Cap Relief: Cowboys restructure Terence Steele's contract, freeing up cap space

Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News