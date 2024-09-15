Injury added to insult: Cowboys lose All-Pro while getting beat down by Saints
Sunday has been a day to forget for the Dallas Cowboys.
They were riding high after a win on the road in Week 1 and had their sights set on a 2-0 start with the New Orleans Saints in Arlington for the home opener. It didn't take long to realize this one wasn't going to go their way as the Saints went into the half with a 35-16 lead.
As if being run out of the building isn't bad enough, Dallas is also dealing with an injury to one of their best players. During a second-half drive, the Cowboys saw All-Pro guard Zack Martin hit the turf and struggle to get back up.
He was quickly sent to the blue medival tent on the sidelines to be examined by trainers.
UPDATE: The Cowboys had good news with Martin out of the medical tent and working on the bike. He was able to get back into the game as well, which is a positive sign.
