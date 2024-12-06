Is Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin a lock for the Hall of Fame?
The Dallas Cowboys are having their worst season since Mike McCarthy's inaugural year, and a significant part of their struggles can be attributed to injuries on both sides of the ball.
The injury list just grew with the addition of likely Hall of Famer Zack Martin, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.
Martin will undergo his third ankle surgery, which raises concerns about his future in the NFL, especially with him being in a contract year.
Given his 11-year career, has Martin done enough to earn a spot in Canton?
In Zack Martin's illustrious 11-year career, he has appeared in nine Pro Bowls, been elected seven times as a first-team All-Pro, and twice as a second-team All-Pro.
The only years Martin has not made the Pro Bowl were in 2020, when he missed six games, and this season, though there is still a possibility he could be selected despite his injury.
According to Pro Football Reference, the average offensive guard who reaches the Hall of Fame has four first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowls, 12 seasons as a starter, and one championship.
Zack Martin exceeds half of these benchmarks with seven first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowls; however, his career is missing a championship, and he falls just short of 12 seasons as a starter.
On the Hall of Fame monitor, Martin ranks 10th, with every player ahead of him having already been inducted, except for Jahri Evans, who was one of the 15 finalists last season.
It’s also notable that there are eight players ranked behind Martin on the Hall of Fame monitor who have already been inducted, which strongly indicates that both Martin and Evans will eventually make it to Canton.
So the question now isn't whether or not Zack Martin will make the Hall of Fame—he definitely will. The question is whether he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer or if he will have to wait, similar to Jahri Evans.
