Jake Ferguson drops huge update ahead of Cowboys Week 2 contest
Even though they walked out of Cleveland with an easy victory, the Dallas Cowboys still had some concerns heading into Week 2. The greatest was the status of tight end Jake Ferguson, who suffered a knee injury during the third quarter.
Initially, it seemed as though his season could be in jeopardy but after the game, Dallas received good news when an MRI revealed no tears. Instead, he was dealing with an MCL sprain according to Ian Rapoport.
Ferguson was said to be on the shelf but not for the season. Now, it sounds like he could be eyeing a much quicker return to the field.
On Wednesday, Ferguson downplayed the injury and said the pain went from a 10 on Sunday all the way down to a zero.
A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson had 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions during his second season. He's expected to be a focal point in the offense and had had 15 yards on three targets in Week 1.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb never had interest in playing without Dak Prescott
If he were to miss time against the Saints in Week 2, the Cowboys would lean on Luke Schoonmaker. A second-round pick from Michigan, Schoonmaker didn't have a strong rookie campaign and was a non-factor against the Browns.
