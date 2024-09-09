Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson receives optimistic injury news
A lot went right in the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 shellacking of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, it wouldn't be a game in the NFL without someone facing a serious injury. Football is a violent game, and avoiding injury entirely is impossible. Cowboys tight end Jake Feguson knows that firsthand.
Ferguson had a scary moment in the third quarter of the team's game on Sunday. In real-time, it seemed that Ferguson's 2024 campaign would be over before it ever began. However, it seems there is now light at the end of the tunnel.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ferguson's injury is not an ACL tear based on the initial tests but rather a sprained MCL. Yes, the Cowboys tight end will miss some time, but not as much as he would have had this been an ACL tear.
Ferguson's absence will be massive for a team still searching for playmakers in the passing game. Aside from receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, no one has yet to leave their mark on the field. The tight end room just got a lot more interesting.
Jake Ferguson: Ferguson (knee) has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain after undergoing further medical tests Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
