Jake Ferguson describes honor of playing for Dallas Cowboys
Earlier this offseason, Dalton Schultz raised a few eyebrows when he said playing for the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t always about football. He said it was “literally a zoo” due to the eyeballs on the team thanks to the culture Jerry Jones created.
Schultz, who joined the Houston Texans in 2023, seems to prefer the pace provided by his new home. Meanwhile his successor doesn’t have any issues with the attention America’s Team receives.
In fact, Jake Ferguson says “it’s a privilege to put the star on.”
Ferguson never said anything negative about Schultz but added that you have to be able to put blinders on. He also said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than Dallas.
Jake Ferguson on the verge of stardom
A fourth-round pick from Wisconsin in 2022, Ferguson had a massive glow up in year two. Elevated to a starting role following the departure of Schultz, Ferguson had 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns.
He spent part of this offseason working out with some of the best tight ends in the game at Tight End U as he hopes to take the next step in his development.
With Tony Pollard and Michael Gallup gone — plus the lack of a threatening ground attack — there will be more offensive touches up for grabs. If Ferguson can take advantage, he could see another increase in his numbers.
Dallas has had some great players at the position during their existence and Ferguson is threatening to join those ranks with his current trajectory.
