Jake Ferguson injury update from practice is very promising for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday as preparations for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 ramped up. And there was some very promising news.
Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson has been working to return to the field and Wednesday's practice was a step in the right direction.
Ferguson suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice
During Wednesday's session, Ferguson "did everything during open portion of practice," according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
Ferguson attempted to return in Week 2 and was on the field testing out his injured knee before the team's blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, but ultimately, he was sidelined for at least one more week.
If he can participate in everything during practice, there is a strong chance that he could return this week against the Baltimore Ravens barring any setbacks which would be a major boost for the Cowboys offense.
Last season, Ferguson had a breakout year with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
