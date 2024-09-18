Cowboys Country

Jake Ferguson injury update from practice is very promising for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson was at practice on Wednesday and his participation appeared to indicate a very promising sign for Week 3.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday as preparations for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 ramped up. And there was some very promising news.

Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson has been working to return to the field and Wednesday's practice was a step in the right direction.

Ferguson suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.

MORE: DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice

During Wednesday's session, Ferguson "did everything during open portion of practice," according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) falls over Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) as he is tackled around his ankle during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ferguson attempted to return in Week 2 and was on the field testing out his injured knee before the team's blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, but ultimately, he was sidelined for at least one more week.

If he can participate in everything during practice, there is a strong chance that he could return this week against the Baltimore Ravens barring any setbacks which would be a major boost for the Cowboys offense.

Last season, Ferguson had a breakout year with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back

3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup

Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones

Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News