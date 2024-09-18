DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice
The Dallas Cowboys secondary took a hit at the end of the preseason when it was announced that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland would be forced to miss an extended period due to a stress fracture in his foot.
Bland's timeline for a return was six to eight weeks.
He was placed on the injured reserve list and is eligible to return from IR in two weeks. Today, there was a promising sight for Cowboys fans in search of any good news.
MORE: Jerry Jones shows belief in Dallas Cowboys' defensive talent
Bland returned to practice and was working with the medical team on the field as he continues his recovering from foot surgery.
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com shared photos from the practice and noted the defensive back was on the field in "regular shoes/no boot, no limp." He was working out on the resistance cords.
While it's not a definitive indication that Bland could return at the sooner rather than later, seeing him back on the field with no visible signs of injury is a positive sign that he has not had any immediate setbacks.
Last season, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five.
The Cowboys defense is coming off of a ghastly performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, so the potential return of a defensive star is just a couple of weeks away.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend