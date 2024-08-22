Jalen Brooks shows the dog in him while fighting for Cowboys roster spot
Entering Dallas Cowboys training camp, one of the most intriguing battles involved the wide receiver depth chart.
Jalen Tolbert immediately established himself as the No. 3 option behind CeeDee Lamb, whenever he decides to return to the team, and Brandin Cooks.
That left KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Ryan Flourney, Tyron Billy-Johnson, David Durden, Racey McMath, Kelvin Harmon, and Cam Johnson fighting for the final spots on the 2024 receiving corps.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Wide Receiver
A number of the players had their bright moments in camp, but Brooks was a standout and is now a virtual lock to make the squad.
One thing that separates Brooks is his fieriness and competitive spirit.
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com noted how competitive Brooks was, noting he was often double-teamed and jawing at defenders.
On the final practice of camp, Brooks was going back-and-forth with All-Pro Trevon Diggs, scoring a touchdown and then taunting the cornerback by spinning the ball at his feet.
That is what you need to see from young players fighting for their jobs, and it certainly made an impression entering this weekend's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Brooks was a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina in the 2023 NFL Draft.
While he has very little professional experience, recording just 64 yards on six catches in his rookie campaign, Brooks will likely have more opportunities to see the field this season.
And, if he can do anything close to the things he was doing in Oxnard, it will be a treat.
The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.
