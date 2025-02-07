Jameis Winston interviewing Jerry Jones is as confusing as expected
Jameis Winston is one of the more beloved characters in the NFL and that was on full display during the NFL Honors. FOX Sports capitalized on Winston's personality by having him interview attendees, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Winston, who went viral for talking about a horse being prepared for battle before a snow game this season, can be tough to follow on his own. Throw Jones, who is the master of the word salad into the mix and it's downright confusing.
Jerry Jones hints Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Micah Parsons extension
That was the case here as Winston asked Jones how he would feel about a quarterback throwing 40 touchdowns and 10-plus interceptions while winning a Super Bowl. He then starts talking about cutting a contract if he throws more than 10 picks and doesn't win a Super Bowl.
It was hard to follow the actual question and tough to see where Jones was going in response.
Winston even called Jones the "greatest owner of all time," which is a point any Dallas fan would object to. It was also interesting to see Winston claim 10 interceptions is a high number when he once threw 30 in a season.
While most of this was a head-scratcher, there was one solid point from Jones, when he said the big plays aren't as important as "not making the bad ones."
Although it's still nice to get those big plays from time to time.
