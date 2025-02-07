Jerry Jones hints Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Micah Parsons extension
The Dallas Cowboys were criticized this past season for the lack of moves made in the NFL offseason -- most notably failing to sign any big-name free agents.
This season, Cowboys Nation may have to accept more of the same.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed the team's approach to free agency and the coming offseason period during an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
MORE: Micah Parsons thankful for Dallas Cowboys' 2024 struggles
When discussing his approach, Jones laid out the frame work for a similar approach while hinting a mega-extension could be coming for star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
“Well, we spent the most money of anybody in the NFL on a player last year,” Jones said. “If we can do that again, that’d be pretty good.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
“I think you ought to look at free agency, not so much the criticism we got last year, but look at in years past and how we’ve done it will probably be more in line.”
Previous reports indicate Parsons could be in line for a record-setting contract extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. If that happens, it will be well-deserved.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
