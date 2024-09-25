Can Jerry Jones 'afford' to let Bill Belichick be on any other sideline?
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 season is not going the way many hoped. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave this season the tag of everyone being all-in, however, if this is all-in, then there will be a massive makeover in the upcoming offseason.
That makeover would start with the man calling the shots on the sidelines.
If you asked many fanbases around the league if they would like to go 12-5 for three straight seasons, many would tell you, "Where do I sign?" But, 12-5 with no postseason success is eating at this franchise and head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy is a Super Bowl-winning coach, but finding postseason victories in his tenure in Dallas has been hard to come by.
Another disappointing season will all but put a bow on the McCarthy era in Dallas. If that is the case, it just so happens that a legendary NFL coach may be looking to dip his toes back into the world of coaching.
Bill Belichick has not turned down the idea of returning to the league, and a marriage with the most popular team in the league sounds like one that will last, right?
If there's one thing Jones doesn't ever accept, it's letting his target get away.
A dreadful 2024 seems likely to have the Cowboys' front office signaling the Belichick symbol into the skies of Texas.
