Stephen A. Smith reveals his plan for Cowboys to contend for Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to bash the Dallas Cowboys whenever he gets a chance.
Known for his over-the-top personality, Smith has been thoroughly enjoying the struggles over the past two weeks. Even with that being the case, he says he knows what they can do to become Super Bowl contenders next year — by signing Bill Belichick.
While on ESPN’s First Take, Smith said that Jerry Jones should take his advice and go after the high-profile coach. He also believes the two can co-exists despite Jones’ desire to be in the spotlight.
In fact, it’s the love of the spotlight that might lure Belichick. As Smith says, the thing Belichick hates most is speaking to the press. In Dallas, he could sit back and let Jones handle that.
He also said the team would be far more prepared under Belichick, which was an issue the past two weeks.
“What’s the one thing coach Bill Belichick absolutely positively avoids doing? Talking to the media. Let Jerry get all the shine. Let him coach the team. And let me tell you something right now, you’re gonna have a bunch of brothers far more focused and prepared than they are right now. You do that and the Dallas Cowboys are challenging for the Super Bowl championship next year.” — Smith on First Take
Belichick has been connected to the Cowboys since leaving the New England Patriots and the calls for him to take over have become deafening over the past two weeks.
Now in his 70s, Belichick wouldn’t be a long-term answer but it’s hard to argue against his resume.
