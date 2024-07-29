Jerry Jones on CeeDee Lamb holding out of Cowboys training camp
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has come under fire for the handlings of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contract situations.
The good news is that progress has been made, but slow-playing the negotiations has only led to the quarterback and wide receiver markets exploding. Despite that, Jones discussed how important it is to get Lamb under contract for the team's future.
“Well, what’s exciting is how hard they worked this summer together. They spent a lot of time," Jones told the team's official website. "Consequently I’m not at all worried about him missing a few practices here at the start of the year.
MORE: Positive CeeDee, Cowboys contract negotiations update being reported
"We’re six months away from getting in a spot to play in that Green Bay game, so we’ve got a lot of time left. But they’ve done a lot of work together. CeeDee, when we drafted him, we were ecstatic because he had fallen to us. And he’s been that and more for the franchise. He’s a player that gives you a lot of ways to move the ball with him in the ballgame. So he’s top player and my intent is that we get something done.”
The chemistry between a quarterback and wide receiver is crucial, and Jones clearly sees that.
Now, if only he could get both players under contract.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Prescott, meanwhile, had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
